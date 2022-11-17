Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE) Stock Rating Lowered by Stifel Nicolaus

Greenidge Generation (NASDAQ:GREE – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Greenidge Generation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of GREE opened at $0.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day moving average is $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Greenidge Generation has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $23.59.

Greenidge Generation ( NASDAQ:GREE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $31.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.40 million. Greenidge Generation had a positive return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 105.74%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Greenidge Generation will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GREE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the first quarter worth about $146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenidge Generation by 418.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenidge Generation by 82.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 9,850 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Greenidge Generation by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 443,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after buying an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenidge Generation in the first quarter worth about $93,000. 23.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenidge Generation Holdings Inc operates as an integrated cryptocurrency datacenter and power generation company. The company owns and operates cryptocurrency datacenters in New York and South Carolina. It also owns and operates a 106 MW power generation facility. The company was founded in 1937 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

