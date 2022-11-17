Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley to $34.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Genmab A/S to $33.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $607.62.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

Shares of GMAB stock opened at $43.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.35. Genmab A/S has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $43.68.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Genmab A/S

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $185,695,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,496,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 956.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 381,013 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Genmab A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,246,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Genmab A/S by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 869,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,448,000 after purchasing an additional 338,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

