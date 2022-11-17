Piper Sandler Trims Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Target Price to $65.00

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Fulgent Genetics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics Price Performance

NASDAQ FLGT opened at $35.96 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.54. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $31.07 and a 1 year high of $109.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.26.

Insider Activity at Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.13. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 33.82% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.70 million. Research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,188,094.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $29,821.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 309,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,683,827.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total transaction of $27,400.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 149,507 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,094.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLGT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 34,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 756,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,832,000 after purchasing an additional 38,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Fulgent Genetics by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. 43.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.