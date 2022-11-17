Bank of America Boosts 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Price Target to $25.00

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FDMT. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday.

FDMT opened at $21.01 on Monday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.32 and a fifty-two week high of $24.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.59. The company has a market capitalization of $680.56 million, a P/E ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

