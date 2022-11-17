Evercore ISI Boosts 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Price Target to $45.00

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.
4D Molecular Therapeutics Trading Up 12.4 %
Shares of FDMT stock opened at $21.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.46.
4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.
