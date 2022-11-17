Evercore ISI Boosts 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Price Target to $45.00

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $32.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of FDMT stock opened at $21.01 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.32 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 18.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.7% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

