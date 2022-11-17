GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on GAN from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

GAN Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN opened at $1.43 on Tuesday. GAN has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $12.83. The firm has a market cap of $60.42 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

GAN ( NASDAQ:GAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.09). GAN had a negative net margin of 43.86% and a negative return on equity of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $34.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that GAN will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dermot S. Smurfit sold 100,000 shares of GAN stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,699,532 shares in the company, valued at $4,928,642.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAN

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,110,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 134,418 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 779,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 692.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 594,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 519,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 417,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 44,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of GAN by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 409,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 71,550 shares in the last quarter. 32.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GAN

GAN Limited operates as a business-to-business (B2B) supplier of enterprise software-as-a-service solutions to online casino gaming and sports betting applications in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, B2B and Business-to-Consumer (B2C).

Further Reading

