Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Price Performance

Shares of AXTA opened at $25.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXTA. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, October 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.68.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.