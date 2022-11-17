Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 76,636 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 76,636 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $3,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,878,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 5.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Portland General Electric by 6.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 41,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

POR stock opened at $46.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.57. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $57.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Portland General Electric Cuts Dividend

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.61 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 65.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

