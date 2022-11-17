Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.2% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $363.44 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $347.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.38.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

