Shell Asset Management Co. Has $391,000 Stock Position in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 2.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 14,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1,363.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 31.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVTC opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.72 and a 52 week high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.52%.

EVTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EVERTEC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.50.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

