Shell Asset Management Co. Boosts Stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COLM. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 19.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 823 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 1.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 0.9% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,906,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. 48.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on COLM. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $100.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.88.

Insider Transactions at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, CFO Jim A. Swanson acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.99 per share, with a total value of $36,495.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 5,197 shares in the company, valued at $379,329.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $80.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.39. Columbia Sportswear has a 12-month low of $65.02 and a 12-month high of $106.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

