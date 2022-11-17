PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 152.0% in the second quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 14,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 20.3% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the second quarter worth $988,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 50,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 157.7% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 10,668 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCH. Truist Financial increased their price target on PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PotlatchDeltic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $46.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.05.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 20.34% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. PotlatchDeltic’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.27%.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 31st that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $464,511.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

