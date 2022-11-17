Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 198.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,644 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,733 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,059,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,978,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,145 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in CDW during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,345,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 17,911.4% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 315,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 313,987 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CDW by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,408 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $215,903,000 after purchasing an additional 308,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC raised its position in CDW by 845.4% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 303,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $47,828,000 after purchasing an additional 271,447 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CDW in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.00.

CDW Price Performance

CDW Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $182.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.29. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $208.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.28%.

CDW Profile

(Get Rating)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.