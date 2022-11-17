Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,364 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,137,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,308,871,000 after buying an additional 2,726,090 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lumen Technologies by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,635,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,100,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,996 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,521,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $220,024,000 after acquiring an additional 417,651 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,016,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,919,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,255,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,531,000 after purchasing an additional 322,419 shares in the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Lumen Technologies

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.36 per share, with a total value of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,094.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,570.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lumen Technologies Stock Down 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $5.82 on Thursday. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.68 and a fifty-two week high of $14.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LUMN. TheStreet downgraded Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumen Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.14.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

