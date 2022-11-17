Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $3.28 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWM. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 131.3% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 282.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 143.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $184.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.57. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $238.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

