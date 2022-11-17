Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 2,390 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 56.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Generac were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 411.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $103.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.92 and a 52-week high of $463.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.95.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total value of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Generac from $415.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.50.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

