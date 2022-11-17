Lazard Asset Management LLC Makes New $3.41 Million Investment in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 416,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,408,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 71.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth $111,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the first quarter worth $117,000. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 18.2% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TV shares. Benchmark reduced their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to $17.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $11.50 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $5.66 on Thursday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.20.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. It operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities; provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

