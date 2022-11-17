Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $3.56 Million Stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,286 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Squarespace worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQSP. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter worth about $399,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in Squarespace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,187,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 8.7% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,527,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,872,000 after buying an additional 202,516 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Squarespace by 1.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 625,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the period. Finally, HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,703,000. 41.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 40,609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $915,326.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 411,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,281,047.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 63,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $1,385,377.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 452,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,943,048.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Growth I. Parall Index sold 40,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $915,326.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 411,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,047.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Squarespace to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Squarespace from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Squarespace from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Squarespace from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.08.

Shares of NYSE:SQSP opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.28. Squarespace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

