Shell Asset Management Co. Purchases 2,136 Shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Lightspeed Commerce were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the second quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 8,464.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 164.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 53.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSPD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Lightspeed Commerce from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

NYSE:LSPD opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.41 and a quick ratio of 6.35. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.93 and a 1-year high of $69.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $20.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.35.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

