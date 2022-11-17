Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 6,863.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,114 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $3,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vistra by 0.9% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 953,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,164,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Vistra by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,183,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,764,000 after buying an additional 220,927 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Vistra by 2.3% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 120,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in Vistra by 175.2% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Vistra from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Insider Activity at Vistra

Vistra Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 10,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.39 per share, for a total transaction of $233,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 323,201 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,559,671.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 60,000 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $1,533,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,524,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VST stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.65 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.24). Vistra had a positive return on equity of 44.82% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Equities analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $0.193 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -71.84%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

