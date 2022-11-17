Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) by 1,388.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,941 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 1.3% in the second quarter. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 3.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 4.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Choice Hotels International by 16.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $766,240.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,740.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $3,673,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,158.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total value of $766,240.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,729,740.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,788 shares of company stock worth $6,067,739 in the last quarter. 20.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $122.60 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.18. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.13). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 87.75%. The company had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.22.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

