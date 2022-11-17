Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 27,604 Shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,785 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 27,604 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Gogo were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gogo by 2.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gogo during the 1st quarter worth $308,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Gogo by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gogo by 824.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 29,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

GOGO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Gogo to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Gogo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gogo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $15.38 on Thursday. Gogo Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.57 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80.

Gogo Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation North America (CA-NA), Commercial Aviation Rest of World (CA-ROW), and Business Aviation (BA) segments. The company design, build and operate air-to-ground networks, engineer and maintain in-flight systems of proprietary hardware and software, and deliver customizable connectivity and wireless entertainment services.

