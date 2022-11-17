Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,219 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,250 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 42.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,624,000 after buying an additional 13,673 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $901,711.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AZPN shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.40.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $246.56 on Thursday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.48 and a 1-year high of $263.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $238.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.31.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.95. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

