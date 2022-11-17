Shell Asset Management Co. Buys 870 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 222.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 114,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 78,763 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT during the first quarter worth $357,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 168,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.57.

AIRC opened at $36.30 on Thursday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.40 and a 200 day moving average of $41.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.85%.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

