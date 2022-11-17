Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 15,140 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,140 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 100,537,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,483,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081,151 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,689,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,375,521,000 after buying an additional 548,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Kimco Realty by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,220,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,092,250,000 after buying an additional 7,126,475 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Kimco Realty by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,024,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,141,918 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,215,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,612,000 after acquiring an additional 482,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Price Performance

Shares of KIM stock opened at $21.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.16. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $17.71 and a one year high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 237.84%.

KIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

