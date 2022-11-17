Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Shares Purchased by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) by 17.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pan American Silver were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAAS. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 1.6% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 32,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 12,282 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 64,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 63.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAAS shares. TD Securities dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Pan American Silver from C$33.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.10.

Shares of Pan American Silver stock opened at $14.73 on Thursday. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.33%.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

