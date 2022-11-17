Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,181 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEB. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth $347,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 22,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,182,000 after buying an additional 12,806 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.36.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:PEB opened at $15.94 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $26.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,073.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,902.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

