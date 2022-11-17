Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Lowered to $7.00

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to $7.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 9.56% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on RKT. Citigroup boosted their price target on Rocket Companies to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Rocket Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.
Rocket Companies Stock Down 7.6 %
Shares of RKT opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a current ratio of 11.69. Rocket Companies has a one year low of $5.97 and a one year high of $16.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 807.6% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Rocket Companies by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 59,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rocket Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 409,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $8,230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
