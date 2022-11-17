RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,494 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RLJ. Foster & Motley Inc. purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $2,781,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 978.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the period. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $9.84 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03.

In related news, Director Patricia L. Gibson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.47 per share, with a total value of $52,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 79,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $833,778.45. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Compass Point cut their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.31.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

