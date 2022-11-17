Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Option Care Health during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Option Care Health by 401.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

OPCH stock opened at $29.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.04 and a 200-day moving average of $30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.62. Option Care Health, Inc. has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $35.87.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Option Care Health news, Director R Carter Pate sold 1,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total value of $61,638.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,094.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

OPCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

