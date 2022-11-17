Shell Asset Management Co. Has $431,000 Stock Holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,940 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,698 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 827,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,168,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Republic Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Republic Bancorp by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,105,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Republic Bancorp by 3.9% in the first quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 66,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBCAA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Republic Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Hovde Group cut their price target on shares of Republic Bancorp to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Bancorp to $42.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ RBCAA opened at $44.02 on Thursday. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.17 and a 12 month high of $56.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.94 and a 200-day moving average of $44.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $869.40 million, a P/E ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.60.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

