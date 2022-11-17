Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 777,908 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the second quarter worth $62,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 625 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth $102,000.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE A opened at $147.12 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $132.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.52. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.52 and a 12 month high of $165.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.06.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilent Technologies

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $952,632.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,906,848.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Michael Tang sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.50, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,037,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $952,632.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,906,848.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,842,160 over the last 90 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

