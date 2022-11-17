Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,512 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,423,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,512 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $4,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HLX. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on HLX. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. BTIG Research raised Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Helix Energy Solutions Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.71.

Insider Activity

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Down 2.1 %

In related news, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total transaction of $180,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,249.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $6.67 on Thursday. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $7.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a negative net margin of 15.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.