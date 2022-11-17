Eagle Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,370 Shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Lancaster Colony worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 35.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Lancaster Colony by 20.4% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 18,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 3,159 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 605.5% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Lancaster Colony by 8.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 223,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,575 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Lancaster Colony during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 61.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LANC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $208.72 on Thursday. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 12-month low of $116.85 and a 12-month high of $214.00. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.17.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.85. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $452.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

In related news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $1,664,539.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,051.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Alan Ciesinski sold 7,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $1,664,539.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,059,051.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David S. Nagle sold 1,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.02, for a total transaction of $231,388.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,614 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,918.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,516. 29.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

