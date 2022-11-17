Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 923 Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Focus Financial Partners worth $4,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOCS. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 17.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,278,000 after acquiring an additional 235,306 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $36.54. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a one year low of $30.27 and a one year high of $69.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

