JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Increased by ESG Planning

ESG Planning lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 21.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 805 shares during the quarter. ESG Planning’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 14,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,495,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 52,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,964,000 after buying an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 267.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $133.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $390.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.21.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.90.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.