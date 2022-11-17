Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.98% of Ducommun worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 309.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DCO opened at $50.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.60 million, a P/E ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.28. Ducommun Incorporated has a 1-year low of $38.89 and a 1-year high of $58.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.93.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DCO. Truist Financial cut their price target on Ducommun from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ducommun in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total transaction of $66,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total value of $100,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,629,805.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.18, for a total value of $66,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing products and services primarily to the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; higher-level electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

