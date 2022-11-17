Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Vericel worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCEL. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vericel by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Vericel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vericel by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Vericel during the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VCEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Vericel from $53.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered shares of Vericel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.40.

Vericel Price Performance

Vericel Company Profile

Shares of VCEL opened at $22.42 on Thursday. Vericel Co. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $46.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.49 and a beta of 1.99.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

