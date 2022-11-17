Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $4.88 Million Stock Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,858 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.61% of Cross Country Healthcare worth $4,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,948,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,911,000 after acquiring an additional 350,272 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,634,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,088,000 after acquiring an additional 52,163 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 2,118,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,901,000 after purchasing an additional 78,121 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,185,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,698,000 after purchasing an additional 162,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,596,000 after purchasing an additional 79,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 1.8 %

CCRN opened at $33.79 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $40.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Cross Country Healthcare

CCRN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.20.

In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $426,297.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 246,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,251.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cross Country Healthcare news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 44,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total transaction of $1,285,909.43. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 170,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,405.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 14,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.99, for a total value of $426,297.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 246,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,143,251.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,256 shares of company stock worth $3,404,694. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

