TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 584 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in TD SYNNEX by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.45.

TD SYNNEX Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $100.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25. TD SYNNEX Co. has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $119.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.03.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.01. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is currently 21.02%.

Insider Transactions at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total transaction of $83,601.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,638.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver purchased 4,997,878 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $87.82 per share, with a total value of $438,913,645.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,594,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,862,075.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total value of $83,601.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,638.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,131 shares of company stock worth $1,853,333. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TD SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

