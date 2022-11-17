Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $3.12 Million Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COF. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 566.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,938 shares of company stock worth $2,856,883. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.53.

Shares of COF stock opened at $101.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.30 and a 200-day moving average of $108.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $90.27 and a 12-month high of $162.40. The firm has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

