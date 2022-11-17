Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 875 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $4,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of NICE by 1.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,396,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,921,000 after purchasing an additional 32,123 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of NICE by 2.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,627,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,017,000 after purchasing an additional 32,312 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NICE by 30.0% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 868,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,173,000 after purchasing an additional 200,374 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in shares of NICE by 16.7% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 489,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,263,000 after purchasing an additional 70,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CCLA Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of NICE by 11.9% during the first quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 426,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,560,000 after purchasing an additional 45,447 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NICE in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NICE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.38.

NICE Stock Performance

Shares of NICE stock opened at $202.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.54. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $164.65 and a 52 week high of $313.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 54.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.85.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The technology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.05 million. NICE had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

NICE Profile

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

