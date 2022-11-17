Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FISV. Legacy CG LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 40.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 533 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FISV shares. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.76.

In related news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total transaction of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,256 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,211 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FISV opened at $99.98 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $63.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.89. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $110.99.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

