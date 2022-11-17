Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $4.74 Million Stock Holdings in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.74% of Camden National worth $4,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 211,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,308,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter worth about $2,217,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 76,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 15,076 shares during the period. Finally, Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on CAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Camden National in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Camden National from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Camden National Stock Performance

Camden National Dividend Announcement

NASDAQ CAC opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $627.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.76. Camden National Co. has a 12-month low of $40.46 and a 12-month high of $52.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Camden National’s payout ratio is 37.83%.

Camden National Profile

(Get Rating)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

See Also

