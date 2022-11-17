Eagle Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 366,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of NOW as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of NOW by 839.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of NOW by 173.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NOW by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DNOW stock opened at $12.65 on Thursday. NOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $13.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.94. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.68.

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.06. NOW had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that NOW Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

DNOW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded NOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on NOW to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

