Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 25,816 Shares of Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) by 93.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 25,816 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Heska were worth $5,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Heska by 132.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Heska by 7.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,124 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Heska by 5.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Heska by 2.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 7,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Heska by 6.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Heska alerts:

Heska Stock Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ HSKA opened at $70.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.18 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.37. Heska Co. has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $189.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Heska

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HSKA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Heska from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on Heska from $155.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Heska from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Heska in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Heska from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heska has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.25.

(Get Rating)

Heska Corporation sells veterinary and animal health diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC, Element DCX, Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element RC, Element RCX, and Element RC3X chemistry systems for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and Element COAG and Element AIM veterinary analyzers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSKA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.