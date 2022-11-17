Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $3.76 Million Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,670 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of OneSpaWorld worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,003,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,033,000 after buying an additional 1,695,375 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 23.4% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after purchasing an additional 595,400 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in OneSpaWorld by 1.5% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 14,944,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,437,000 after purchasing an additional 225,830 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 13.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,931,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,701,000 after purchasing an additional 224,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 201,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 146,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Stock Performance

Shares of OSW stock opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $945.04 million, a P/E ratio of 30.97 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.64. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $11.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at OneSpaWorld

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSW. TheStreet raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Steven J. Heyer sold 243,820 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $2,396,750.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 948,431 shares in the company, valued at $9,323,076.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

