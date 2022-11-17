Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,078,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Trust Co grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,786 shares in the company, valued at $72,362,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $147.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.69.

Valero Energy stock opened at $135.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $52.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.88. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.66 EPS for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

