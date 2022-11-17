Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 38.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 31,230 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth about $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 113.1% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its position in Applied Materials by 228.7% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 355 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMAT opened at $104.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.46.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.58.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

