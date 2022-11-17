Eagle Asset Management Inc. Takes $4.33 Million Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 323,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $148,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $177,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Primo Water in the first quarter valued at $288,000. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $14.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.87 and a beta of 1.11. Primo Water Co. has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -311.08%.

PRMW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Further Reading

